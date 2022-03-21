FGR arrests “Chamona”, likely responsible for attacking the LeBaron family

Elements of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), through the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), executed a search warrant where they arrested Leonardo “L”, alias “Chamona”, identified as a member of “The line”.

According to the FGR, “Chamona” is probably related to the attack perpetrated against the LeBaron family in November 2019 in Bavispe, Sonora.

“On November 8, 2019, an investigation was initiated derived from the breakdown of the one that began days before by the Attorney General of the State of Sonora, for the probable commission of the crimes of qualified homicide, qualified attempted homicide, injuries, damage intentional and whatever results, due to the acts of violence that occurred on November 4, 2019 in the aforementioned place, ”explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

“As a result of the investigative work, coordinated by the agent of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), an arrest warrant was obtained against Leonardo “L”, for his probable responsibility in the crime of organized crime with the purpose of committing crimes against the Health”.

For this reason, the search warrant was executed at an address located in Ascensión, Chihuahua, where the arrest warrant was executed against Leonardo “L”, who was transferred to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation #1 “Altiplano”, in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico to be presented before the judge that requires it.

“Chamona” is identified by the authorities because he supposedly served as a hawk in charge of reporting any movement related to the government (vehicles, police, strangers) and was in charge of drug sales in the municipality of Janos, Chihuahua.