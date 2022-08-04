FGR investigates Peña Nieto for laundering, electoral crimes and illicit enrichment

At the request of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that it has three investigation files open against Enrique Peña Nieto for electoral crimes, property crimes, money laundering, illegal international transfers and illicit enrichment, in one of which the Spanish construction company OHL is involved.

In the first case, the FGR announced that in the coming months it will prosecute an investigation against Peña Nieto for electoral and property crimes related to the delivery of an illegal concession to OHL, today Aleatica, for the construction and operation of the Bicentennial Viaduct, which runs on Periférico Norte, when he was governor of the State of Mexico.

According to the investigations of the Federal Public Ministry, the permit should not have been delivered by the state authorities, since it is a federal route, in addition to the fact that the tender was delivered to the Spanish construction company, despite the fact that its proposal was less profitable.

The FGR announced that another folder for money laundering and illegal international transfers is being integrated, which the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Pablo Gómez Álvarez, announced in July at the National Palace.

The FIU detected a scheme where the former PRI president received 26 million pesos through international financial transfers from Mexico to Spain.

According to Gómez Álvarez, the resources were transferred by a blood relative of Peña Nieto from an account in Mexico to Spain.

“In addition, said relative applied these operations with a brother of the former president by sending checks for the approximate amount of 29 million pesos. The blood relative registered withdrawals for 189 million pesos and deposits for the amount of 47 million pesos between 2013 and 2022,” said the head of the FIU.

For this case, the FGR pointed out, expert tax and tax reports are required, which have already been requested, while essential evidence is obtained for prosecution.

The prosecution added that there is another investigation folder for illicit enrichment against Peña Nieto, in which the tax and property opinions are being released through the corresponding institutions and specialized experts.

He assured that as procedural results are obtained, in which the public versions authorized by law can be given, it will be done immediately.

Odebrecht case accusation

In November 2020, the FGR charged that Peña Nieto played a central role in committing the crimes of bribery, treason and electoral crime in the case of the bribery of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

According to the arrest warrant that he requested against the former Secretary of the Treasury, Luis Videgaray Caso, and which he later withdrew from a control judge to fine-tune it, Peña Nieto had his “own criminal power apparatus,” from which he implemented a strategy to co-opt legislators to approve structural reforms in energy, through bribes obtained from the Odebrecht company.

“Enrique Peña Nieto played a central role in committing the crimes of bribery, treason and electoral crime, which can be assumed on the basis of empirical propositions.

“He held the highest official position in the public administration of the country during the period from December 1, 2012 to November 30, 2018 and had his own apparatus of criminal power, with whose help he implemented a strategy of co-opting the will legislators in charge of approving their structural reforms in energy matters”.

Prosecutor reacts

“I don’t think you have any problem reporting how many complaints there are against former presidents and what is the status of these complaints,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said yesterday morning at his conference.

Hours later, the FGR, headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero, reported that there are three investigation files against former President Peña Nieto for electoral crimes, property crimes, money laundering and illicit enrichment related to various cases.

It is not the first time that the prosecution has reported on a case of public interest at the request of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at his morning press conference.