News

FGR notifies Caro Quintero of extraction request to the US

Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

The drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero was already notified by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of the request for extradition by the United States government.

The president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State, Jenaro Villamilconfirmed on Twitter that the capo is in the Social Rehabilitation Center 1 of the plateau and has already been officially notified by the FGR.

“Caro Quintero is notified of the extradition request to the US. He remains in the Altiplano prison in Almoloya, ”revealed Villamil.

Also read: What are the properties that the US intends to seize from Caro Quintero?

The day before and after the arrest of the drug trafficker, the US Attorney General, Merrick Garlandreported that they will request his immediate extradition to the United States so that he can be tried for his crimes in the same justice system as the special agent Henry Camarena.

Garland thus referred to the alleged participation of Caro Quintero in the kidnapping and murder of DEA special agent Enrique “kikiCamarena in 1985.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

bmc/rcr

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach23 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zelensky fires top officials for ‘collaboration’ with Russia

45 mins ago

War Russia – Ukraine | Dmitri Medvedev: Former Russian President Says If Ukraine Attacks Crimea, Final Judgment Will Come | Vladimir Putin | Donbas | WORLD

56 mins ago

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria | The privileged life of the former leader of the Medellín Cartel in La Catedral, a luxury prison attended by beauty queens | Colombia | Narration | EC Stories | nnda nnrt | WORLD

3 hours ago

FGR notifies Caro Quintero of extraction request to the US

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button