FGR notifies Caro Quintero of extraction request to the US

The drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero was already notified by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) of the request for extradition by the United States government.

The president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State, Jenaro Villamilconfirmed on Twitter that the capo is in the Social Rehabilitation Center 1 of the plateau and has already been officially notified by the FGR.

They notify Caro Quintero of the extradition request to the US. He remains in the Altiplano prison in Almoloya. pic.twitter.com/bt4Ds1ao5f – Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) July 17, 2022

“Caro Quintero is notified of the extradition request to the US. He remains in the Altiplano prison in Almoloya, ”revealed Villamil.

Also read: What are the properties that the US intends to seize from Caro Quintero?

The day before and after the arrest of the drug trafficker, the US Attorney General, Merrick Garlandreported that they will request his immediate extradition to the United States so that he can be tried for his crimes in the same justice system as the special agent Henry Camarena.

Garland thus referred to the alleged participation of Caro Quintero in the kidnapping and murder of DEA special agent Enrique “kikiCamarena in 1985.

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on the news of the day, opinion, plans for the weekend, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

bmc/rcr