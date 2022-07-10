FGR reopens case of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio, which occurred in 1994

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reopened the case of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio former PRI presidential candidate, which occurred in March 1994, during a campaign rally in Lomas Taurinas, Tijuana.

Mario Aburto was arrested as the person responsible for the murder and held since 1994 in the maximum security prison of El Altiplano, in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

Twenty-eight years after Colosio’s murder, on April 4, the prosecution formed a special team to investigate the facts and, where appropriate, resume criminal proceedings against the linked people, as reported this Friday by the Council of the Federal Judiciary (CJF).

The prosecutors in the case asked the director of the Institutional Archive System of the Chamber of Deputies of the 65th Legislature for copies of the records of the file that was compiled by the Special Commission for the case.

The president of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), Rosario Piedra Ibarra, was also asked to provide a copy of the records of the complaints or complaints filed by mario aburto or any of their relatives before that body.

Likewise, in accordance with the Council of the Federal Judiciary, the Federal Ministerial Police was requested to designate persons, so that they immediately engage in the investigation of the search and location of persons of interest for the investigation.

Finally, the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV) was asked to register the direct victims in the National Registry.

On October 28, 2021, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered Mario Aburto the protection of the State, if he has a different version of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio.

He added that, if he can prove that he was tortured, that he is threatened and that is why he has remained silent, guarantees will be provided for him and his entire family.

After the CNDH issued a recommendation for torture against Mario Aburto, the president said that he is interested in there being no doubt or suspicion about the murder of the former presidential candidate.

The then Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo Montaño, pointed out that he personally does not believe in the hypothesis of the solitary murderer.

“(It is) too simplistic, that a moment of high political confrontation and above all, in the context of the mother of all battles for power that is presidential power, the murder of Luis Donaldo had an explanation in the hand of a murderer lonely. Frankly, I have never accepted that thesis”, he considered.

In January 2020, Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) published the complete file of the criminal conviction against Mario Aburto, after achieving the declassification of the document.

The four public volumes include confrontations, testimonies, photographs and videos that summarize the investigations that were carried out to clarify the case.