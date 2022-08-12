FGR will charge the owner of a collapsed mine in Coahuila

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) announced that it will charge Cristian Solís, for his alleged responsibility in all acts of management and administration, in the illegal exploitation of the subsoil, through the mineral coal mine known as “El Pinabete”, in Sabinas, Coahuila.

Through a statement, the federal agency indicated that it has already requested a judicial hearing before the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Torreon, Coahuila.

“These facts, in the opinion of the Attorney General of the Republic, constitute the crime of illicit exploitation of an asset that belongs to the Nation, provided for and sanctioned in article 150 of the Law of National Assets, in the case of a crime of permanent action and malicious, in the terms indicated in the Federal Penal Code, fundamentally, in its articles 8, 9 and 13,” he said.

in bliss imputation formulationhe added, the people who have declared in this regard will be indicated, as well as all the evidence, such as opinions in photographic documentation, in criminal field matters, in engineering and architecture, in criminal investigation, as well as the corresponding inspections and interviews.







The works in the mine continue. (Jorge Carballo)

Likewise, various documents from local and federal authorities, competent in this matter, are attached. Also, as evidence, attached is the ministerial statement of the accused Cristian Solís and all the documentation and proceedings pertaining to the case.

“The investigation continues and the following actions carried out by the Public Ministry of the Federation (MPF) will be reported immediately, in accordance with the evidence that is obtained, due to the crimes that can be verified,” he added. .

What happened in the Coahuila mine?

On August 3, residents of Sabinas, Coahuila, reported to the 911 emergency system the collapse of a coal mine, where 10 workers were trapped in a ‘pocito’ located in the community of “Las Conchas”, in the area of ​​” Water”.

Civil Protection personnel in that area reported that the ‘pocito’ was suddenly flooded and one of the workers managed to get out through another old mine to ask for help.

This Thursday, andhe government of Coahuila reported this afternoon that with the hard work and coordinated effort of the workers that make up the Multidisciplinary Rescue Team have extracted more than 148 thousand cubic meters of water from the damaged Sabinas mine.

This while income from personnel of the Secretary of Defense (Sedena) and miners to the rugged coal pit.

From an early hour, the Army and National Civil Protection personnel have carried out cleaning maneuvers to continue advancing until achieving the rescue of the 10 miners.

Through a statement they indicated that the unified command, in which expert mining engineers participated, continues to coordinate pumping actions that have achieved reduce the levels in the water straps, and that, at the cutoff of six hours, two 2.9 meters were registered in the Well; Pit three 5.9; and in Well four 7.7 meters.

dmz