Fher, from Maná, is knocked down by a fan on stage

The woman could not contain the euphoria of having been invited to go on stage and, as soon as she saw him, she pounced on him and they both fell to the floor.

The excitement of the fans and the love they have for their artists can sometimes be painful. A clear example was what happened to Fher from the Mexican group, Maná; to whom an admirer made him feel the stampede of her love.

The epic moment that has gone viral on the web occurred on June 24, when the group offered a concert at The Kia Forum, California, United States.

As is tradition, the group is kind enough to invite one of its fans to go on stage and that usually becomes an emotional moment. But this time his invitation caused a real whirlwind on stage.

Apparently the lucky one could not contain the emotion of having her idol face to face, who when she arrived on stage ran with open arms towards Fher, who was also waiting for her ready to hug her.

It was then that the fan unexpectedly tried to hang on the singer’s neck, causing them to lose their balance and both fall to the floor with such force that they even rolled.

The chaotic moment had no consequences, fortunately, “Up, up, up, applause!” Fher said with a laugh. They immediately stood up and the staff helped the fan to take a seat.

Among the applause and applause of the attendees, who could not believe what they had just witnessed, Fher addressed his euphoric fan and asked her name to which she excitedly shouted “Nancy”. Then he asked her “Hey, but do you play football or what? No ma/&%($month, with everything”, which provoked a wave of laughter.

After the unexpected moment, the show continued and was a success. However, they were not spared from the sarcastic comments of Internet users.

“Poor thing almost broke all his humanity ha ha ha”, “He’s already old ha ha ha”, “Honey, but you don’t know how much you weigh” I don’t understand why the need to hang around the neck and upside down, to everyone”, and “Fher no longer has strength ha, ha, ha”, were some of the hilarious comments.

