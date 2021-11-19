FIA welcomes Mercedes’ request

The FIA ​​has accepted the revision request presented by Mercedes after the events that occurred in the GP of San Paolo due to the clash between Verstappen and Hamilton. Decisive turning point for the World Cup.

There FIA accepted the request for revision presented by Mercedes after the events that occurred in GP of San Paolo. Brackley’s team had asked the FIA ​​itself for the right of review in relation to the contact between Verstappen and Hamilton during round 48 of the Grand Prix in Brazil. Request accepted with the world champion team that tomorrow, Thursday 18 November, will be able to present new evidence on the incident to the sports commissioners who were on duty at Interlagos.

A real turning point that could see the Dutchman still at risk of penalties to be served in the next GP in Qatar. The third to last round of the Formula 1 World Championship could in fact be shaken by a decision that for the purposes of the fight for the world title, it could be decisive since Verstappen and Hamilton are fighting for the World Cup.

Mercedes will be able to summon up to three witnesses, including team manager, in order to show the college the new tests still not known to the stewards who had not sanctioned the maneuver of Max Verstappen against Lewis Hamilton. The team of Toto Wolff he has time until 12.00 local time tomorrow (10.00 am Italian time) to indicate to the secretariat of the sports commissioners who will be the witnesses. All this to demonstrate Verstappen’s deliberate maneuver towards the British driver.

The FIA ​​postpones the decision on the Hamilton-Verstappen duel in Brazil

Mercedes’ request comes following the acquisition of the new on-board images and the filming of the camera placed in the front of the car, which would have clearly shown the Dutch driver’s guilt in that action. Currently Verstappen is 14 points clear of Hamilton in the general classification and this decision could dramatically change the fate of the World Cup in view of what already promises to be a fiery race in Qatar.