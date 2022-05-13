Fials Milano: “Family nurses? A big bluff”

We receive and publish a press release drawn up by the union on the occasion of International Nurses Day, celebrated yesterday.

On the occasion of the International Nurse Day (celebrated yesterday, May 12, ed) Fials Milan metropolitan area denounces the problem of forgotten nurses. Let’s talk about family nurseswhich in honor of Covid proclamations have participated and won competitions that should have led, together with the birth of community houses (never arisen, in many cases), to a reform of the territorial health.

Politics used them as a slogan, but then in fact, they were unable to structure an operational plan that would enhance their professionalism. Consequently, family nurses in Milan and its province act as stopgaps: supplementary assistance, prosthetics, vaccination service, welfare, counseling, nursing clinic, vaccines, tampons, without any planning.

They are told overnight what to do, where to work and at what performance. If the companies they refer to belong to a large area, they can be moved up to 40 kilometers within a few hours. They are parked in permanent training courses. Some of them ended up working in the hospital, which should have happened only in the emergency phase. Others are not used in departments where there is a shortage of personnel (which is also correct, because we are talking about personnel who have participated in a competition for very different performances), but not even in community homes. Many competition winners, when they realized they would not have been a family nurse, resigned.

Who should have been the family nurse: a professional who deals with the assessment of health needs, primary, secondary and tertiary prevention; who knows the prevailing risk factors in the reference area, the helping relationship and therapeutic education; draws up nursing care plans, identifies nursing research questions, but is also service-oriented, evaluates, indicates and prescribes the necessary safeguards. This is the betrayed project.

Mimma Sternativo, secretary of Fials Milano metropolitan area: “The project of the territorial nurse in the bud has been betrayed. A new professional figure had been proposed to them, who would give answers on the territory, in which they believed and invested. An innovation that is only ventilated. Many have even resigned, given the lack of perspective. Almost nothing has changed in the area for the citizen, and not for the responsibility of the professionals, who can and want to make a difference. It seems to me that Covid has taught us nothing, especially regarding the good use of resources “.