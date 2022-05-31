Fiancee of Megan Fox’s ex makes clarification about their relationship







the former of Megan fox, Brian AustinGreenis expecting her fifth child, the first with her fiancée, “Dancing twith the Stars” professional dancer Sharna Burgess, 36.

And recently it was commented that the two were not living under the same roof, so the girl decided to clarify that rumor.

“I have been looking at properties again today. Brian has been hanging out with me, which is awesome,” Sharna shared on her Instagram story over the weekend.

“There were a lot of people wildly asking me why Brian and I don’t live together and why I’m buying a new house,” Sharna continued. “So crazy. I sold my house because I made a lot of money with it, because the market is incredible, ”she pointed out.

Sharna, who is currently expecting her first child with the 48-year-old actor, explained why she is buying a new house, also making it clear that she and Brian live together.

“I’m buying a house because my mom is moving here and I’m buying a place for her to live and also invest,” Sharna explained. “First of all, isn’t it obvious that Brian and I live together and what is so scary about buying a house you don’t live in?” she criticized.

This will be the fifth child for Brian, who is the father of 20-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship and three young children with ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.