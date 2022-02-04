Fiaso, 1 in 4 women given birth with Covid in the last 7 days – Healthcare

One in 4 women have given birth with Covid. This is the Fiaso survey for the week 25 January-1 February in 8 sentinel hospitals. In seven days, the percentage of pregnant women admitted to the Covid areas of Gynecology and Obstetrics and entered the delivery room has grown to 26%. A week ago, on the other hand, 16% of cases were positive in labor. Of the positives at the time of delivery, 49% were not vaccinated. The vaccination condition of all pregnant women, positive and not, was also analyzed: only 55% were vaccinated. In contrast, 45% had not received prophylaxis despite being recommended.

Out of a total of 251 births monitored in the 8 health facilities by the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso), 65 occurred in the Covid area. Overall, therefore, 26% of pregnant women contracted Sars-Cov-2 infection and gave birth with Covid.

Of the women who tested positive at the time of delivery, 49% were not vaccinated and 11% had developed respiratory and pulmonary symptoms typical of Covid disease. In addition, the vaccination status of all pregnant women was analyzed, both women positive for the virus and women without infection: the percentage of vaccinated was only 55%. On the other hand, 45% of women waiting and about to give birth had not yet received vaccination prophylaxis against the Sars-Cov-2 virus, despite being recommended by the Ministry of Health and by the scientific societies of gynecologists and pediatricians.

“The number of pregnant women arriving at the hospital and testing positive for Covid is growing and creates pressure on health facilities forced to duplicate routes and divert resources to Covid obstetric areas. More than ever, an appeal must be made not only to mothers and fathers, but also and above all to doctors, in particular gynecologists, who follow the pregnancies and with whom future mothers have a relationship of trust: they start a serious awareness campaign for to dispel women’s doubts about the safety of the vaccine and convince them to get vaccinated ”, comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore.