Fiaso, 1 in 6 pregnant women gives birth with Covid and 60% is not vaccinated – Health

One in six pregnant women gives birth with Covid. This is the Fiaso survey carried out in 12 sentinel hospitals. Out of a total of 404 deliveries performed in the 12 health facilities in the week from 18 to 25 January, 65 took place in the Covid area. Overall, therefore, 16% of pregnant women contracted Sars-Cov-2 infection and gave birth with Covid. Of the women who tested positive at the time of delivery, 60% were not vaccinated and 5% had developed respiratory and pulmonary symptoms typical of Covid disease. Only one infant, the son of an unvaccinated woman, contracted the infection.

“The presence of positive pregnant patients – explains Giovanni Migliore, president of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies – poses a problem from the management point of view: unlike many other positive conditions that can be managed in multidisciplinary wards, a positive parturient at Covid must be hospitalized in the obstetrics wards and this requires the duplication of the pathways for the assistance of negative and positive patients, which must be separated, with the consequent doubling of the necessary resources. It is an important and further commitment for health companies and hospitals that I have been at the forefront of the emergency for two years. An appeal to vaccination must once again be made to all pregnant women who have not yet joined the campaign “.