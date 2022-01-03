Fiaso, 13 thousand positive health workers but hospitals hold up – Medicine

Healthcare workers currently positive for Covid are about 13 thousand. This is what emerges from the analysis of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso). This “is creating some problems for absences in the ward – the president Giovanni Migliore said to ANSA – but at the moment we do not register the closure of departments or the suspension of services”. According to a first estimate by the Order, 3-4% of doctors and dentists not yet vaccinated, equal to about 20 thousand, and investigations are underway for the suspensions. Positive nurses, Fnopi notes, are currently 7160 and 6000 unvaccinated people suspended from work – almost 48,000 hires. There are many new professionals who, following the approval of the Budget Law, will be able to join the National Health System for an indefinite period. The Economic Maneuver approved by Parliament introduces, says the Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso), the possibility of stabilizing the staff hired during the Covid emergency. “There is a shot of oxygen and an injection of energy in the health and hospital Trusts – comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore -. Finally we are back to investing in public health and above all in human resources”.

Article 92, in fact, explains Fiaso, provides that, “in order to structurally strengthen the regional health services also for the recovery of waiting lists and to allow the enhancement of the professionalism acquired by the personnel who have served also during the emergency from Covid19 “, the bodies of the National Health Service can hire indefinitely, in line with the three-year plan of personnel needs, the personnel of the health role and the socio-health workers who have matured as of 30 June 2022 employed by a body of the National Health Service at least eighteen months of service, even if not continuous, of which at least six months in the period between January 31, 2020 and June 30, 2022. The estimates made by the Fiaso study office are 47,994 professionals interested in stabilization . In particular, the provision could concern 8,438 doctors, 22,507 nurses and 17,049 health and social workers and other health personnel (including laboratory technicians, health assistants, biologists). “Human resources – notes Migliore – represent the basis not only to manage the present with the fourth pandemic wave underway, but also and above all on which to build the future of the national health service and the legs to be able to run with ideas and projects”. Fiaso, he says, “had already in October made the proposal to hire temporary workers recruited to deal with the Covid emergency and who immediately became valuable in their daily work in hospitals, laboratories, hubs and prevention offices: we are satisfied with the implementation of our amendment by the Government and the entire Parliament who have shown that they care about the NHS. We will be able to enhance the wealth of experience accumulated in almost two years by professionals and fill the staff gaps after years of spending restrictions, plan and invest efficiently and effectively the resources assigned to training and develop the projects of the PNRR “. “Not all operators and not all professional figures involved in the emergency, however, fall within the stabilization procedures: as health companies and hospitals – he concluded – we undertake to guarantee, according to the plan of needs and expenditure ceilings, of recruitment through public competitions “