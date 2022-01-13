Fiaso, 34% of the positively hospitalized are not sick with Covid – Health

34% of hospitalized positive patients are not sick with Covid-19: they are not in hospital for respiratory or pulmonary syndromes and have not developed Covid disease but require health care for other pathologies and at the time of the pre-admission swab is positive at SARS-CoV-2. The data emerge from a Fiaso study (Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals) on the admissions of 6 large hospitals and healthcare companies: Asst Spedali Civile di Brescia, Irccs San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa, Irccs Aou in Bologna, Tor Vergata Polyclinic, San Hospital Giuseppe Moscati of Avellino and Policlinico of Bari.

According to Fiaso, therefore, “one out of three patients, albeit with confirmed infection with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, is hospitalized to treat anything else: trauma, heart attacks, hemorrhages, decompensation, tumors”. In all, 550 patients hospitalized in the Covid areas of the 6 hospitals were analyzed: a sample equal to 4% of the total hospitalized in Italian hospitals. The survey was carried out on January 5. Of the total 550 patients monitored, 363 (66%) are hospitalized with a diagnosis of lung infection. While 187 (34%) do not show clinical, radiographic and laboratory signs of lung involvement: that is, they were hospitalized not for the virus but with the virus. The diagnosis of Sars-Cov-2 infection is therefore occasional.

For the overwhelming majority, 36% of the total positive patients but without respiratory symptoms, are pregnant women who need obstetric and gynecological assistance. 33% is made up of patients who have suffered a decompensation of the internal condition due to diabetes or other metabolic diseases, from cardiovascular, neurological, oncological or chronic bronchopneumopathies. Another share, equal to 8%, concerns patients with ischemias, strokes, cerebral haemorrhages or heart attacks. Another 8% is represented by those patients who must undergo an urgent and non-delayable surgery even if positive for Covid. Finally, 6% of the total are patients who arrive at the emergency room following accidents and require assistance for trauma and fractures.

According to Fiaso, the age difference between the two groups of positive patients should also be emphasized. Patients hospitalized for Covid are much older and have an average age of 69 years while infected subjects without symptoms and hospitalized for other diseases are 56 years on average. Among the subjects who developed lung virus disease, only 14% of those who are positive for Sars-Cov-2 but are hospitalized for other pathologies 27% are vaccinated with three doses or with two doses for less than 4 months. In both groups there is a preponderance of unvaccinated subjects or those who have not yet taken the booster dose. (ANSA).