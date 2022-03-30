Fiaso, + 8.6% Covid hospitalizations in a week but down intensive – Healthcare

The hospitalizations of Covid patients increase for the second consecutive week (+ 8.6%) but the increase is less marked than a week ago (+ 10.7%) and concerns only ordinary hospitalizations, which mark a +9 , 4% unlike intensive care where the number of patients drops by 3.4%. It emerges from the survey of the Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) of 29 March. The Center with + 16% has the greatest impact on the rise in Covid hospitalizations, while in the North the increase stops at 2% and in the South it records a + 8%. The hospitalization curve, which has been falling since February 1, has now reversed direction for 15 days.

Patients hospitalized ‘with Covid’, Fiaso specifies, are now the majority both in ordinary wards and in resuscitation wards. It should also be noted, the Federation states, that among the vaccinated patients admitted to intensive care, 100% have comorbidities: they are the most fragile people who, even if covered by adequate doses of the vaccine, can undergo serious Covid conditions. “For the second consecutive week Covid hospitalizations are growing but we are now facing a new phase of the epidemic which, thanks to the great vaccination campaign, involves less intensive care and causes a less serious disease – comments Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso -. The preponderance of cases with Covid, both in the medical area and in intensive care, testifies to the effectiveness of vaccination protection on the one hand and, on the other, the lesser aggressiveness of the virus currently circulating, two elements for which assistance must be adequately organized “. The presence in resuscitation of vaccinated patients and all affected by other serious pathologies, notes Migliore, “indicates the need to continue to adopt primary prevention interventions and not to loosen the attention in the protection rules such as the spacing and use of masks “. Furthermore, according to President Fiaso, “information campaigns aimed at fragile people who have never been vaccinated are necessary: ​​it is possible that a share of misinformation may have played in the refusal of vaccination for these subjects, whose risk is much higher. In the light of these data, the importance of the fourth dose for extremely fragile subjects must be reiterated “.

The curve of pediatric hospitalizations for Covid dates back to the week of 22-29 March, registering an increase of 23%. It emerges from the data of pediatric hospitals and pediatric wards belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network. In the March 22 survey, the curve had dropped by 6%, while in the March 15 report it had grown by 48%. The “continuously fluctuating data recorded over the weeks in pediatrics – specifies Fiaso – does not allow for appropriate assessments of the trends”. For 15 days, small patients of Ukrainian origin have also been present in the Covid wards of pediatric hospitals.