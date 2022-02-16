Fiaso, Covid hospitalizations -17%. Decrease sharpest in the North with -29%

10:26

Istat, + 4.1% company registrations in the fourth quarter, bankruptcies slow down (-18.6%)

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the total number of registrations of new businesses marks a new cyclical increase (+ 4.1%), after the slight decline of the previous quarter (-0.9%). This was announced by Istat, specifying that the registrations show a strong economic increase in the construction sector (+ 20.2%) and in transport (+ 9.4%), while there is the second consecutive decline in trade, with a decrease 5.2%. They also decreased in the hospitality and catering establishments (-1.5%) and fell by 4.4% in manufacturing, after two quarters in marked recovery.

On average in 2021, the number of registrations (raw data) grew by 14.6% compared to the previous year. Istat then communicates that both on an economic and trend basis, in the last quarter of 2021, bankruptcies are markedly decreasing in all sectors. There was an overall decrease of 18.6% compared to the previous quarter and 21.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2021 the total number of bankruptcies (raw data) grew by 18.5% compared to 2020 but remains below the levels observed in the years preceding the health emergency.