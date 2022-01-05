Fiaso, hospitalized children almost doubled in 7 days – Healthcare

In the week between 28 December and 3 January, the number of patients admitted for Covid under 18 years of age increased by 86% (compared to the total number of pediatric patients in the previous seven days). These are the data of the sentinel hospitals of Fiaso, (Italian Federation of health and hospital companies). The number of children hospitalized has almost doubled from 66 to 123 and the number of children in intensive care has tripled: from 2 to 6 in one week. Among the young patients, 62% are between 0 and 4 years old, therefore they are in an age group that cannot be vaccinated. Data is collected from 21 hospitals and 4 pediatric hospitals.

Also in the week between December 28 and January 4, the growth rate of Covid admissions in Fiaso sentinel hospitals accelerated by 25.8%. It emerges from the report on the data collected from 21 health and hospital facilities and 4 pediatric hospitals distributed throughout the territory. The proportion between vaccinated and no vax patients remains stable: non-vaccinated patients admitted to resuscitation are 72% of the total. Half were in good health and had no comorbidities. The age range is from 18 to 83 years.

Nationally, the occupancy rate of hospital wards rises to 20% and, in 24 hours, grows in 13 regions, reaching more critical levels in Valle d’Aosta (47%), Calabria (32%), Liguria ( 31%) and Umbria (with + 3% it reaches 27%). Also growing are: Abruzzo (16%), Campania (19%), Emilia Romagna (18%), Lazio (20%), Lombardy (22%), Piedmont (24%), Puglia (12%), Sicily (24%), Tuscany (16%). Stable above the 15% threshold: Basilicata (20%), Friuli (24%), Marche (23%), PA Bolzano (17%), Sicily (24%), Veneto (20%). The rate is decreasing in the PA Trento (to 19%) and Sardinia (9%). These are the Agenas figures for January 4th.

The beds in intensive care occupied by patients with Covid-19 remain at 15% at the national level but are growing in 6 regions: Abruzzo (reaching 13%), Basilicata (4%), Lombardy (15%), Bolzano PA ( 19%), Piedmont (19%) and in Valle d’Aosta (with a + 3% reaching 12%). Stable above the 10% threshold in Calabria (15%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Lazio (17%), Liguria (21%), Marche (21%), Trento PA (24%), Sicily (13 %), Tuscany (15%), Umbria (12%), Veneto (19%). Down in Campania (8%), Friuli (16%). This is what emerges from the monitoring of Agenas, which compares the data of January 4th with those of the previous day.

New ‘record’ of daily coronavirus infections in Veneto, with 16,871 cases in 24 hours, bringing the total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 703,750, breaking through the ‘ceiling’ of 700 thousand. The regional bulletin also reports 28 deaths, with the total number of victims at 12,473. Numbers on the rise also for the current positives, which are 136,723, 12,364 more than yesterday. Hospital data is growing more slowly than yesterday, with 1,395 admissions in the non-critical area (+29) and 211 in intensive care (+2).

The Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome, specialized in pediatric care, has recorded a “significant increase” of children hospitalized for Covid: to date, they explain to the hospital consulted about it, they are 50, “doubled in a few weeks. While there are four children in intensive care” . The Infant Jesus photographs an “increase in hospitalizations” which began in November and “has recently had a surge” with the exploit of the infections. To cope with this situation, the spaces have been reorganized: the hospitalized for Covid, which until now mainly went to the Palidoro headquarters, are now also housed in that of the Janiculum. “It is not that the disease is more serious but, as the number of infected people increases, so do those who need hospital care, generally short – explain the Child Jesus -. Children under 11 are less vaccinated. appeal to parents for vaccination “.