Fiaso, in December + 46% of hospitalized among the unvaccinated: the report

In December, a 46% increase was reported among inpatients not vaccinated against Covid-19, while the increase in vaccinated stopped at 19%. “In the ICU, 71% of patients are no-vax. Pediatric patients are still growing “. This the tweet through which the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso) summarized the latest bulletin relating to sentinel hospitals, in all 21 health and hospital structures and 4 pediatric hospitals distributed throughout the Italian territory.

The data disseminated by Fiaso

In particular, as also emerges from a press release published online, the most recent growth rate of hospitalizations in Covid wards is 13.7%, an increase even compared to last week when it was 7%. The overall increase, between 7 and 28 December, was calculated as + 33%. In intensive care, as mentioned, the unvaccinated are 71% of the total patients, against 29% vaccinated. For the unvaccinated they range from 21 to 85 years, for the vaccinated the youngest is 35 and the oldest 90. The survey was carried out on 28 December and concerns a total of 1,478 adult and 66 pediatric patients, Fiaso underlines. in the note. In the ordinary wards, on the other hand, the presence of unvaccinated patients is equal to 54%. “The age difference between vaccinated and non vaccinated remains: the former are on average 70 years old, the latter 63 years old”, we read again. Furthermore, the state of health between the two categories is different: “71% of the vaccinated patients suffer from serious diseases while less than half of the unvaccinated patients (47%) are affected by other diseases”, the experts report.

The focus on intensive care

The Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals, in the report just published, produces a series of data with a specific focus on intensive care. In one week, explains Fiaso, “the growth in intensive wards in sentinel hospitals was 18%, more consistent than that recorded in ordinary hospitalizations”. Decidedly more significant, then, is the increase in non-vaccinated in resuscitation compared to vaccinated (21.6% compared to 10%). Currently, we read, “the intensive care beds continue to be occupied mainly by patients who have not undergone vaccination prophylaxis: no-vaxes are about 71% of the total number of patients in resuscitation compared to 29% vaccinated”. Of those vaccinated in resuscitation, 84% had completed the vaccination course with 2 doses for over 4 months and had not yet performed the recommended booster dose.

Pediatric patients on the rise

Finally, the report focused on pediatric patients. In the week between 21 and 28 December, patients under 18 increased by 46%. “In the 4 pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the 21 sentinel hospitals, the number of hospitalized children has gone from 45 to 66 (of which 2 in intensive care), an increase of 46%”, concludes the note. Among the little hospitalized, then, 56% is between 0 and 4 years old while the remaining part of 44% is between 5 and 18 years old. “None of the minors over the age of 5 had been vaccinated with a full cycle”, the bulletin still points out.