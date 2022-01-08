Fiat 120e, retro electric inspired by 124 and 131 – Electric

The electric and electrified range of Fiat it is destined to expand, until it definitively takes over the line-up of the Italian car brand. After the battery-powered 500 it will be the turn of other models, therefore, ready to be protagonists of this transition towards sustainable mobility. While waiting to understand which ones, there are those who have tried to imagine a hypothetical EV of the Turin house, the Fiat 120e, a sort of retro electric that draws inspiration from different models that have marked the past of the Lingotto.

The rendering made by the designer Neuman Pirela shows a three-volume sedan, with a strictly electric powertrain, which recalls the stylistic features of the Fiat 124 and Fiat 131, two icons of the brand between the 1960s and 1980s. The first references are visible above all in the optical groups, with the front ones that wink at the 131 while the rear ones seem to be more similar to those seen on the 124. Even with a retro line, overall the Fiat 120e shows itself as a modern car , a very evident sensation inside the passenger compartment where there is a completely digital dashboard, with a large display that occupies it across its entire width.

Fishing in the past to bring the future electric range to life is what Renault has also recently done, with the concept R5 and the future R4Both will have a road version inspired by the design of the two iconic cars of the past. Who knows, even Stellantis and in particular Fiat cannot follow a similar path. As? Undoubtedly taking advantage of the synergies within the group and the possibilities that the merger has given has designers and engineers. From this point of view, in fact, a hypothetical Fiat 120e could be born on the STLA Medium platform, thus ensuring a more than satisfactory full electric range. The powertrain, on the other hand, could have different variations, up to a sportier Abarth version, with power from 150 to 200 HP.

Photo: screenshot via YouTube Pirelaneuman