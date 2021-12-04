Fiat 500 Hybrid, the subcompact test with mild hybrid technology: info, consumption and prices

The small car integrates a micro hybrid module: 70 Hp of system power, 5 Hp delivered by the electric unit which improves consumption and reduces emissions. Prices from 16,250 euros

Even the most iconic of Italian small cars had to integrate an electrification project. In reduced form, but still present: 5 HP powered by a 0.13 kWh battery placed under the driver’s seat. A simple and non-invasive addition that does not upset the elements that have made it successful: recognizability, compact dimensions, simplicity. The 500 Hybrid is a convincing choice to establish in the present a model that is as popular as it is sold and whose foundations for the future have already been established by its all-electric version. The price list starts from a price of 16,250 euros net of incentives.

Fiat 500 Hybrid: how it’s made – This evolution of the 500 did not require any noteworthy cosmetic updates. The details of its appearance are recognizable and in continuity with what has been seen so far for each series of the vehicle. Good news, given how much style continues to be one of the most successful elements, a real incentive to buy. The 3.57 meters long bodywork develops on a pleasant, cheerful design that always manages to return great charm. The cockpit is enriched by the new on-board entertainment system on a 7 “screen: well integrated, it has clear graphics and intuitively arranged. The management software is instead a bit slow but to overcome its limits it is sufficient to take advantage of the Apple Car Play and Android Auto interface, effectively supported. Convincing choice to keep numerous physical keys for climate control. The instrument panel is digital and the screens can be customized to suit your driving needs. Too bad for an organization. not very rational: space is limited but it could have been designed in a more ergonomic way.

Fiat 500 Hybrid: hybrid module and consumption – The power unit of the Fiat 500 Hybrid is a new project of the Italian brand. The main source of energy remains thermal: the 1.0 liter three-cylinder fire fly retires the previous 1.2 liters while maintaining a value of 70 hp. To support it, a hybrid module of 5 Hp has been integrated, powered by a battery of 0, 13 kWh of capacity. Charging takes place exclusively while driving, when you release the gas pedal and when braking. The hybrid element is connected to the crankshaft by means of a belt and mainly intervenes when restarting. The weight always remains just over 900 kg and this ensures great handling, agility and helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Stops at the petrol station will be less frequent than with the previous generation of 500. In the city, it is possible to travel between 18 and 19 km / l, thanks to the intervention of the electric unit which avoids, when restarting, the engine temperature of going too high. By tackling the extra-urban sections (therefore between 70 and 90 km / h) you can travel between 20 and 22 km with a liter of fuel. The motorway, on the other hand, remains the territory that disadvantages the 500 the most: the soundproofing is not very good and the engine is found to work at values ​​above 3,000 rpm. Inevitably, the average mileage here drops to 15/16 km / l. However, one of the most interesting for the segment to which it belongs. In the city and in the suburbs, it is difficult to find a small car (not full hybrid) that can achieve these results. A fairly reliable average speaks of an overall consumption in the mixed cycle of 5.3 l / 100 km.

Fiat 500 Hybrid: how is it going – Driving on the Fiat 500 hybrid is practical and intuitive. The reduced weight and dimensions improve handling and agility, qualities that are expressed with excellent results especially in the city. Here the energy of the new hybrid module makes the difference: the more punctual and brilliant delivery ensures vigorous and satisfying restarts. At the wheel it seems to respond better to stimuli, returning much better driving sensations than the previous 70 hp version. Precise and light steering. The braking system is also adequate, with double disc at the front and drum at the rear. The gearbox is a six-speed manual: it maneuvers well, has a short lever travel and engages and downshifts are always done with ease. It takes very little to gain confidence and harmony, benefiting from a serene and satisfying guide. Away from the city, as mentioned, you suffer a little, with a suboptimal soundproofing and a very noticeable heat engine noise. Life on board for two passengers is quite comfortable but the boot capacity is reduced to just 185 liters. Fiat 500 Hybrid is not the ideal car to tackle a long journey even if the structure and good fuel consumption would allow it to try out some sporadic adventures.

Conclusion – The hybrid version of the Fiat 500 is probably the complete maturity of the project. The future, as we now know, is electric and this momentary hybrid digression improves the driving dynamics and consumption of an already very successful and appreciated vehicle. All without giving up your own style, now iconic and easily recognizable. Perfect for the city, because it is intuitive and brilliant, it adapts to extra-urban routes, promising very low fuel consumption. Too bad for an organization of the internal space that is really not very rational and ergonomic. Prices net of incentives start at € 16,250.

Judgment – Like it: practical and intuitive guide; really low consumption; always fresh and recognizable style.

Do not like: organization of the internal space that is not very rational; at motorway speeds the noise is accentuated.

Fiat 500 Hybrid: technical sheet – Dimensions: length: 3,570 mm; width: 1,630 mm; height: 1,490 mm; step; 2,300 mm.

Weight in running order: 905 kg

Trunk capacity: 185 liters.

Motorization: displacement: 999 cc; N cylinders and arrangement: 3 in line. Maximum power: 69 Hp; torque: 92 Nm; electric motor: maximum power: 5 Cv.

Performance: Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 13.8 seconds; top speed: 167 km / h.

Consumption: average distance: 25.6 km / l (Wltp).

Emissions: 88 g Co2 / km.

Price: € 16,250 (net of incentives).

