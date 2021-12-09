Fiat 500, the model that evokes an Italian brand: the unique details

In the past, Fiat made a 500 that evoked an Italian brand: the model had unique details

There Fiat 500 it is the city car par excellence; a story made of tradition and the love of the Italians towards the little Turin that saw the light in 1957 with its first model. Millions of cars sold and the decision, by the Italian company, to put it back on the market in 2007, with current and modern forms that recall the ancestor. And the 500 has a small record; it is the first car Fully electric Fiat never produced, on the market since 2020.

Over the years, the special versions of the small car have been truly countless, in all shapes and sizes, colors and accessories. Among the many, there is the Fiat 500 Riva, name chosen to remember and pay homage to another Italian excellence, Riva precisely, historical brand of boating which has always focused on elegance with the use of precious materials for its yachts.

Fiat 500 Riva, the available engines

And in fact the Riva style is immediately noticeable in the dashboard, in mahogany – just like the gear knob – and with maple inlays, while the seats were in ivory Poltrona Frau leather. Only one, however, is the color available for the bodywork on “Blue Evening” with contrasting panoramic roof in black.

The car was built in a limited version, in 2016, in only 500 units with two variants, sedan and convertible, with the blue canvas top that collects externally above the boot. Two engines are available; 69 horsepower 1.2-liter engine with petrol power while for the diesel version, there is the classic 1.3 Multijet of the Fiat house that delivers 95 horses. A maximum speed of 180 km / h and 10.7 ″ to get from 0-100 in acceleration.