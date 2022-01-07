Fiat 500X 2022, the model year sports the 500 logo on the front

It will be even more aligned with the “500 family”, with the 2022 facelift. Fiat 500X reveals the very first features, the style details that it will introduce on the market in the coming months, when the suv will take some of the identity of the Nuova 500 and will make it his own.

An escaped video online reveals the extent of the changes, which are purely aesthetic and focused on the front. The subject of the escaped promotional video, released on YouTube by the Matteo Volpe channel, is a 500X (Red) edition.

FIAT-500 turnover

The 500 logo on display replaces the Fiat emblem, creating continuity in the 500 family initiated by the electric version. The Cross solution shows a bumper with the usual protective skid style applications, actually contrasting plastic, in a gunmetal gray different from the light silver of the 500X Cross on the market today.

Other news could arrive in the infotainment equipment on board (read the collaboration started between Stellantis and Amazon), where the display of the specimen escaped online, however, has the dimensions of the unit currently on the market.

Small variations on the urban crossover, which navigates between the facelift and the 2022 model year, given the extent of the interventions that are anything but radical.

