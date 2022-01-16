Fiat 500X 2022 unveiled online: the news

The previews of the previous weeks and months had already made us discover several details about the next Fiat best seller. About what the new 500X 2022 there are few doubts today. Thanks to a video in which the crossover of the Turin house is shown in all its curves, thus leaving very little room for imagination.

Although the presentation should still be a few weeks away (expected between the end of January and the first half of February), of the 500X 2022 we now know practically everything. The aesthetic innovations inside and outside the cockpit have been anticipated several times in recent weeks (and confirmed by the video-preview of the presentation that has been running for a few days on YouTube), while news on the new engines have been leaked by the usual well-informed. In short, if someone from the parts of Turin hoped to surprise fans and enthusiasts, they will be disappointed.

How the aesthetics of the 500X change

To tell the truth, there are no big news on the 500X 2022. The interventions of the Lingotto designers are in fact minimal and the long-awaited restyling is limited to a handful of minor interventions. On the other hand, the 500X is one of the most successful Fiat models of recent years (and among the best-selling crossovers in Italy) and turning it upside down would have made little sense.

The new version of the Italian crossover will have a redesigned front, very similar to that already seen in the electric 500, in which new Full LED front optical groups will find space. No changes, however, to spaces and geometries inside the passenger compartment, where a new, larger and more functional display appears.

With the new version arriving during the year we will see not only a restyling of the Turin crossover, but even to a rebranding. In fact, the Fiat logo disappears from the front bonnet replaced by the same “500” logo which today stands out on the electric city car. A precise commercial choice, as well as aesthetic and functional: it is in fact the second model of the “500 family” to be launched on the market with a logo on its own and everything suggests that the parts of the Lingotto are seriously thinking of transforming it into a brand in its own right (along the lines of what was done, for example, by Citroen with DS and by Seat with Cupra).

On the other hand, however, the choice to use a new logo could also be a method to differentiate the 500X of 2022 from the previous version. As we have said, in fact, the aesthetic and aerodynamic differences between the two models are really minimal and the new logo on the hood can help to recognize them and distinguish one from the other.

Fiat 500X 2022: the new engines

In addition to the new aesthetics – and the new logo – on the 500X 2022 they will also make their debut new engines which will make the crossover of the Piedmontese company even more interesting. The restyling is in fact based on the eCMP platform, already used by several models of the former PSA group and now destined to act as a “base” also for the new models coming out of Turin.

In particular, the 500X 2022 is expected to debut in the spring with a 48 Volt mild-hybrid powertrain equipped with a new generation alternator. The traction system should consist of a 1.5-liter petrol engine assisted by a small electric engine capable of delivering more power during acceleration (the powertrain is able to develop up to 160 horsepower) and to travel in “engine off” mode during the soaring phase. A solution, therefore, that allows to further reduce fuel consumption and emissions of the vehicle.

In addition to the hybrid engine, the Fiat crossover should also be available with petrol engines from 1.0 and 1.3 liters and 1.0 and diesel 1.3 and 1.6 liters. Nothing has been leaked, however, as regards the price list, even if the prices should not be very far from those of the model on the market today.