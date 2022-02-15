Fiat 500X and Tipo: the Hybrid versions arrive

THE ENGINE IS IN THE CHANGE – Fiat announces the availability of the new ones Fiat 500X And Fiat Tipo in version Hybrid. The powertrain is the same one that made its debut on Compass and Renegade, and is composed of the new 4-cylinder turbo FireFly petrol 1.5 liters with 130 hp and a torque of 240 Nm, combined with the small 15 kW electric motor (connected to a 48-volt system) housed in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This allows the car to travel in full electric mode at reduced speeds, for example when parking. There is also a second electric motor connected to the main one via a belt which acts primarily as a starter motor.

CONSUMPTIONS SHOULD BE LOW – According to what was communicated by Fiat, the versions of Fiat 500X And Guy equipped with the new engine 1.5 Hybridin city use, guarantee lower consumption compared to the corresponding versions equipped with a diesel engine, while maintaining good performance, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h of 9 seconds for the Tipo and 9.4 seconds for the 500X .

THE ADAS – The standard equipment of the Fiat 500X And Fiat Tipo Hybrid It also features several driving aid systems, including automatic emergency braking, driver attention monitoring, blind spot alarm and traffic sign reader. Then there are the keyless access system, and wireless charging for the smartphone (present only on the Tipo).

WITH ALL EQUIPMENT – The new 1.5 Hybrid engine will be available in combination with all the set-ups of the Guy (both in station and five-door versions), with prices starting from 26,450 eurosand of 500Xwith prices starting from 29,400 euros. Alternatively, it is possible to opt for the FCA Bank financing formulas, which provide for an advance of 4,000 euros and a monthly payment of 259 euros for the 500X and 239 euros for the Tipo (the formula includes the advantage of 2,000 euros provided for by the loan). . The financial program of the FCA Bank allows, at the end of the contract, to choose whether to replace the car with a new one, whether to keep the car by paying the final residual installment or to return it.