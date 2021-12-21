FIAT 500X facelift 2022: spy photos

Walter Vayr by GabetzSPyUnit published on Facebook yesterday new spy photos of Fiat 500X Facelift 2022. The car will undergo slight aesthetic changes with the introduction of the new Fiat and 500 logos respectively in the front and rear of the vehicle. In the anterior area the similarities with the new electric Fiat 500. Like this model, the SUV will have two chrome “whiskers” perfectly integrated with the model name between them.

New spy photos of Fiat 500X 2022 on Facebook

On the outside, however, the changes for this model compared to the current version should be very slight. Something more interesting about Fiat 500X 2022 it should happen inside. In fact, some innovations are expected with regard to materials, upholstery, colors and fittings that will make the 500X shine on the market for a while, waiting for its replacement.

In fact, this model will remain present in the range of the main Italian car manufacturer for a few years and then leave room for the new generation which, however, will be a totally different model and which will also increase its size a little to move further away from the future B-SUV that Fiat will produce from 2023 at the Stellantis factory in Tychy in Poland. It is also said that with the future generation the vehicle will say goodbye to Melfi to move elsewhere but obviously official confirmations are expected on this.

Among other things, we would like to point out that also in 2022 the Jeep Renegade, the twin of the Fiat 500X, will undergo the same treatment. And in fact, like the Jeep model, the crossover of the Italian house should also be fitted with the new ones 1.5-liter four-cylinder “FireFly” T5 engines which will offer maximum powers of 130 and 160 horsepower. Of this car we showed you the first official image from Brazil a few days ago which shows only minor changes in this case.

This new Fiat 500X 2022 engine, with the most powerful MHEV technology, will replace the older, and less efficient, 1.0 T3 and 1.3 T4 with 120 and 150 HP, adding a little extra in maximum power and torque, available with manual, automatic, front-wheel and full-wheel drive.

As for the period in which this model could debut, there are those who hypothesize the late spring and those who are ready to bet that we will have to wait at least until July before attending the presentation of this Fiat 500X Facelift 2022.

It is obviously hoped that in the meantime further news can arrive on this model since for the moment there are very few details that are known about what the new Fiat crossover will be like when it finally lands in the dealership. Probably also for this model new information will emerge on March 1st when Stellantis will define its strategic plan.

