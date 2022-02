Fiat 500X Hybrid and Fiat Tipo Hybrid: price, engine, consumption and output

A mild that is a full house. The new engine of the 500X and Tipo is a 130 HP 240 Nm 1.5 FireFly turbocharger with a 48-volt system consisting of a 20.4 HP electric unit integrated into the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The electron engine is powered by a 0.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and can propel cars for very short distances without calling into question the four-cylinder. For this reason it is technically classifiable as a full hybrid, even if given the low autonomy in Ev, the Stellantis group makes it one of the mild engines.

People often travel by electric. In the Wltp cycle, Fiat has calculated that the new hybrid powertrain allows the 500X and Tipo to travel 53% of the time in electric mode, a percentage that rises to 62% in city driving. This means that, on paper, the heat engine remains off for about half the time and therefore does not consume gasoline. Lingotto has calculated that the 1.5 Hybrid can achieve even lower fuel consumption than the 1.6 MultiJet diesel fuel: on the Tipo the four-cylinder diesel the average declared is 5.0 l / 100 km, while the new hybrid stops at 4, 7 l / 100 km. At the same time, the 500X Hybrid offers an average consumption of 5.1 l / 100 km compared to 5.4 of the 500X 1.6 Mjet. This also translates into a reduction in emissions that can reach up to 11% (in comparison with the non-electrified 1.3 T4).