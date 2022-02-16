Fiat 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid: now the range is 100% electrified

Electrified range operation: completed . And so Fiat puts the last missing piece, offering at least one low-emission version for each model . Before 500 Hybrid And Panda Hybrid then the New 500 and the Ulysse with electric motorization. Today is the turn of the new ones 500X Hybrid And Hybrid type . “Fiat’s path to electrification continues”Declared Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Cmo Stellantis. “With the launch of the new 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, equipped with the new Hybrid 48 volt technology , the Fiat range is totally electrified. Today we can offer all our customers a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost, and I am extremely proud of this because it is consistent with our vision: “It’s only green when it’s green for all “. But that’s not all. Our journey towards sustainable mobility for all continues, the target – as I have already announced – is to launch a new vehicle every year as early as next year, each with an electric drive and to have a fully electric range from 2027 “. Both models are orderable from February in the main European markets e available at dealerships from April .

By equipping the crossover and the “family mover” with the new Hybrid 48 volt technology, Fiat is putting the last missing piece in completing its electrified range, offering at least one low-emission version for each model. Both models can be ordered from February in the main European markets and available from dealerships from April

The new engine

The new engine that equips the 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid is environmentally sustainable and affordable for low running costs, but it is also a simple technology. The secret lies in the synergy between the new generation FireFly enginea 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers up to 130 hp with a torque of 240 Nm, e the 48 Volt and 15 KW e-motor, housed in the new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Thanks to the advanced hybrid technology, the work of the FireFly is supplemented by the support of a BSG electric motor that allows a silent and 100% electric start, and by the e-motor that improves the efficiency and dynamics of the vehicle, also allowing you to travel with the thermal engine off. Furthermore, it is the first Fiat Hybrid to use the electric motor by completely disconnecting the petrol engine which, in the total WLTP cycle, can remain inactive up to 47% of the time (if we consider only the urban cycle, the percentage reaches up to 62%).

On all 500X and Tipo versions equipped with the hybrid engine, the “Hybrid” identification logo will be present on the tailgate (two leaves with blue dew drops) to indicate the technological evolution of the engine.

Hybrid and electric

As anticipated, the departure can take place in 100% electric mode, as well as driving, compatibly with the power demand and battery charge. The power supply alone can also be used for the e-creeping function, useful for making short and repeated forward movements without pressing the accelerator, for example when queuing or parking. The hybrid power supplyFurthermore, it is designed to recover energy both during braking and deceleration.

The crossover for young people and the family car

In addition to the new hybrid technology, 500X and Tipo have other qualities on their side to entice the customer to buy. On the one hand there is the modern and youthful crossoverideal for getting around the city but also on longer journeys: since 2014, year of launch, sales exceeded 750 thousand units. With the new version, in addition to the 7-speed automatic transmission, the look is also refreshed: the new “500” logo and the “FIAT” lettering on the rear. On the other hand there is the “family mover”, A versatile and functional car to meet daily needs also thanks to the reintroduction of the automatic transmission in the range. Practical and spacious and with more than 1 million units sold (it is the most requested model of the C segment of compact sedans and station wagons in Italy). It is available in four trim levels: Tipo, City Life, City Cross and Cross.

Drive safely: the ADAS

Both models fit at the top of the respective segments also for the available ADAS endowment (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems): fromAttention Assistwhich detects the driver’s first signs of fatigue and sends an acoustic and visual warning on the instrument panel to theAutonomous emergency brake, automatic braking to avoid or reduce the collision with the vehicle in front, even if the driver does nothing. Then there are the Traffic Sign Recognition, which identifies the maximum speed allowed according to the limits of the road on which you are traveling; L’Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, which gives suggestions for setting the speed limit; the Lane Control that does not make the car leave the lane; L’Adaptive High Beam, for better visibility at night with the automatic switching on of the main beam headlamps when the opposite side of the carriageway is clear; the Blind Spot Assist which, through ultrasonic sensors, controls blind spots and warns with a triangular light signal if there are obstacles.

Fiat 500X 2022, the model year sports the 500 logo on the front