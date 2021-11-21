Fiat 500X, only she can resist in the United States – Auto World

The range Fiat in the United States it was restricted to just one model in the list. This is the 500X, relaunched by Stellantis also for 2022 with the obtaining, for the stars and stripes market, of the soft-top. There will therefore be four outfits available in the United States for this model: Pop, Trekking, Sport and Trekking Plus. There is also the new special edition, signed by Yacht Club Capri, based on the 500X Sport: the 500X Yachting Collectors’ Edition.

The 500X Yacht Club Capri special edition is available exclusively in Venice Blue exterior paint. It is also the only 500X to be equipped with ivory leather seats with blue profiles, 18-inch sports wheels and a wood-grain dashboard insert with satin-finish shift lever. The rest of the range is available in shades of white, black, red, green and gray. Fiat has not yet disclosed US prices for the 2022 range, but it is known that in 2021 the model cost from 25,945 dollars for the 500X Pop version (23,000 euros, net of the exchange rate) to a maximum of 31,185 dollars for the 500X Trekking Plus.

In the States, Stellantis advertises it as follows: “Fiat 500X 2022 offers an Italian design and engaging driving dynamics, synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers an advanced standard all-wheel drive system and a full range of safety, comfort and convenience features. The fun-to-drive little crossover features a turbocharged 1.3-liter direct-injection four-cylinder engine with Engine Stop-Start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque. Equipped with up to 75 advanced safety and protection functions, the Fiat 500X is available in four trim levels and nine exterior colors. Fiat 500X harnesses the DNA of the iconic Cinquecento to offer classic Italian style with additional space and utility, with comfortable seating for five people, smart storage space and additional ground clearance with 17, 18 and 19 inch wheels“.