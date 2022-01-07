Fiat 500X restyling 2022: engines, features, prices – Auto World

First official images of the restyling of Fiat 500X which will arrive on the road in 2022. The Turin car manufacturer is expected to make its facelift debut in the coming months but in the meantime, a video has already appeared on the web showing the crossover version of the Cinquino without covers. As you can see from the clip on the net, there are no big news from a stylistic point of view, at least as regards the external part. The most evident novelty undoubtedly concerns the grille, with the introduction of the new 500 logo which made its debut on the city car in the full electric version.

A stylistic alignment therefore between the endothermic variant with high wheels and the battery-powered version of the iconic car. In addition to the style of the front mask, the optical groups should be new, with LED technology. The other innovations instead should concern the interior, with a new digital instrumentation that should bring a breath of fresh air to the dashboard but above all the range of engines, with the introduction of the hybrid. In particular, the new engine with mild-hybrid technology should make its debut on the New Fiat 500X, a 48 V micro-hybrid combined with the 1.5 engine with powers from 130 hp and 160 hp. In this case, however, the commercial debut should take place in the second part of the first half, probably during the spring. The restyling of the crossover will also serve to prepare the ground for a total renewal that will take place with the next generation, a process that will probably see the current Fiat 500X grow in size and enter the upper segment. But first it will be time for facelift, with the presentation of the renewed range which should take place by the end of January.