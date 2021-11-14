Over the next few years we will see many changes in the range of Fiat. The main Italian car manufacturer wants to continue to be a protagonist in the Italian car market in the future not only in Latin America but also in Europe and for this reason it will make some important changes to its range. One of these will concern the current one Fiat 500X that according to what was said last year by the global head of Fiat Oliver Francois will undergo profound changes becoming a sort of Fiat 500XL.

Fiat 500XL: when does the replacement of 500X arrive?

In fact, Fiat’s compact SUV will move from one segment to the next and increase in size. This is to further differentiate itself from the B-SUV that Fiat will produce in Poland starting from 2023. At the moment very little is known about the future. Fiat 500XL. Most likely the name chosen for the production model will be another. The car should buy at least fifteen centimeters in length and something in width as well.

The future Fiat 500XL most likely it will be produced in Italy even if at the moment there are no certainties about it. These will come when we finally get to know the group’s new business plan Stellantis, as we have already repeated to you on other occasions, it will be revealed in early 2021.

At that point, in fact, not only will we know all the innovations that will characterize the ranges of the 14 brands of the automotive group in the coming years. Carlos Tavares, but we will also know where these models will be produced and when exactly.

The new car of Fiat it should be produced on the STLA Medium platform and obviously have several fully electric versions. In fact, we know that since 2030 Fiat has made it clear that it intends to have a fully electric range. The autonomy for this model in the top-of-the-range variants will come over 500 km autonomy. Engines on the other hand should have a power range that will go from 200 to 450 horsepower.

We remember that Oliver Francois he also said that this model will simultaneously replace the Fiat 500L destined to leave the scene very soon. As for the design, a break with the current model is likely also due to the different dimensions.

We will therefore see what other news and updates will arrive in the coming months about Fiat 500XL, a model that is unlikely to arrive before 2025 but which when it finally lands in the dealership is destined to make people talk about itself and guarantee a good amount of registrations to Fiat together with the future B-SUV that will be born in 2023 at the Tychy plant in Poland.