Fiat announces the new RED range

TO FINANCE THE NO PROFIT RED – After having anticipated it with a video (see below), the Fiat officially presents the new RED range, consisting of the electric New 500 (unveiled in this version last September), Tipo Cross Station Wagon, 500X and Panda. These productions are the result of the collaboration with the non-profit organization co-founded by U2 singer Bono, active in the fight against HIV in the countries most affected by the virus.

RED FOR ALL – All the models that make up the RED family can count on one red bodywork with the RED badges, which contrasts with some details in black, and on a particular air conditioning system filter treated with a biocide substance with effective action against bacteria (prevents re-aerosolization inside the passenger compartment).

DEBUT FOR THE CROSS SW TYPE – The Fiat Tipo Cross Station Wagon RED (in the photos above), in addition to the compact version presented last year. It is characterized by the unpainted plastic protections on the bumpers, fascia, side skirts and wheel arches and by the greater height from the ground. In addition to the red color scheme, the Type RED is also available in colosseum gray, ice cream white and cinema black with red mirrors. As for the interiors, the seats are made with Seaqual Marine Plastic, a particular yarn obtained from marine litter. Compared to the compact Tipo Cross, the Tipo Cross Station Wagon has a boot of 550 liters.

THE PANDA – The Fiat Panda RED (pictured above) is based on the City Cross trim, and is equipped with a multimedia system with a 7 “screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic” climate “, body-colored bumper shields, longitudinal bars, 15” style wheels, fog lights and led daytime running lights. The Panda RED is equipped with the three-cylinder Firefly 1000 engine combined with a lightweight hybrid system.

THE 500 FAMILY – The family RED of the 500 is made up of the Fiat New 500 and from 500X (pictured above). The first, among other things, can count on a UV-C ray lamp positioned inside the glove compartment of the dashboard, which helps to sanitize the surface of your smartphone, house keys and other small objects of daily use. . The Fiat 500X RED, on the other hand, can count on a slightly modified front where the new 500 logo is housed, and on a rear where the new Fiat leggering is visible. The 500X 2022 edition is available in the Cult, Club, Cross and Sport trim levels.