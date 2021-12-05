Fiat Argo and Cronos: features, engines, news

In the past few hours news has arrived from Latin America that is certainly not encouraging for Fiat. Apparently indeed Latin NCAP which often subjects the cars sold in that market to rigorous crash tests has re-tested Fiat Argo and Cronos.

These are two of the most popular cars of the Italian house on that continent. Fiat Argo it is a compact sedan that very often falls into the top ten best-selling cars in Brazil. The vehicle is produced in the Stellantis plant in Betim and sold throughout the continent with very good results.

Zero stars in Latin NCAP crash tests for Fiat Argo and Cronos

Fiat Cronos instead it is a sedan with more classic lines that is manufactured by Stellantis in Argentina where it turns out to be the best-selling car ever almost every month and gets good results in Brazil too.

The two cars of Fiat unfortunately they received zero stars in the Latin NCAP crash tests in the past few hours. The independent organization recently revised its safety ratings making them even more difficult to pass.

The first victim of the new regulations is one’s own Fiat which in this way has certainly suffered damage to its image if we consider that the Italian house dominates in sales in South America for several years now.

Fiat Argo and Cronos got zero stars for several reasons. The main one was the absence of side and curtain airbags in the basic configuration, in addition to the lack of electronic stability control.

Fiat hopes to make up for it as soon as possible

This disastrous result of Fiat Argo and Cronos was also affected by the poor result relating to the protection of pedestrians, which according to Latin NCAP is the worst since 2020.

Fiat has decided to react to this bad assessment by saying that it does everything to ensure the safety of the passengers in its cars and that it will seek to remedy these deficits immediately by inviting Latin NCAP to test his cars again as soon as possible.