Fiat Argo and Cronos, zero vote in the crash test – Auto World

As already written in the past, crash tests performed by Latin NCAP show how many of the cars on sale in South American countries are clearly inferior to European ones in terms of safety. It’s not exactly a boast for some of the leading manufacturers in those markets, with ratings rarely close to the coveted five-star that flocks in Europe.

The last example concerns Fiat: the Argo and Cronos models got a score of zero stars in the latest crash tests performed under the latest Latin NCAP protocol. While the other car involved in the session, the Volkswagen Taos (produced in Argentina and Mexico), achieved five stars, the two models of the Turin-based marque clearly disappointed. In fact, they totaled only 24 per cent in protection for adults, 10 per cent for children, 37 per cent for pedestrians and only 7 per cent for safety assistance systems, which are essentially non-existent.

In the frontal collision test, carried out at a speed of 64 km / h, the protections of the Fiat cars for knees, thorax and head were particularly negative. Basically the whole body was exposed to damage, and in general the structure of the passenger compartment has not shown that it can withstand certain impacts. The lack of side airbags, now the norm among cars sold in richer countries, has certainly weighed on the results. It must be remembered that with the protocols used in the past, Argo and Cronos had obtained three stars for the protection of adults and four stars for children: but in the field of safety, those who stop are lost, and with the new evaluations there has been no way to repeat the same performances.

Fiat Argo and Cronos (replacements for the segments once occupied by Punto, Palio, Linea and Siena) are produced in Argentina and Brazil, with 2 front airbags and no standard ESC system. Despite this worrying scenario, Stellantis, through Fiat, has announced that it will soon improve this model and will volunteer for testing, to demonstrate the improvements. Alejandro Furas, secretary general of Latin NCAP, said: “The 5 stars of Taos are a milestone in the latest Latin NCAP protocols and set the challenge for all other manufacturers. Fiat disappointed with a zero-star result but we welcome the commitment to improve the model. We therefore encourage Fiat to work on safety as soon as possible“.

Tougher Stephan Brodziak, president of Latin NCAP: “If it had not been tested we would not know of the low safety that the Fiat Argo / Cronos model offers not only to its customers, but to all the people who live with this type of vehicle on the street. Fiat adds another low-safety car to the list of cars that do not adequately protect road users. We ask Fiat to move towards safer cars“.