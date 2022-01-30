Fiat B-Suv 2022, the new spearhead. Here’s what we know

Fiat’s intention, now absorbed into the Stellantis group, is to make its way into the market for B-Suv 2022. And it could not be otherwise, considering that this is the fastest growing car segment or the one in which the interests of motorists are concentrated.

Before going into the details of the manufacturer’s strategies, let’s remember that B-Suv is the term used to understand compact crossovers.

Although it should be remembered that SUVs cover several vehicle segments. Precisely those of the B segment or compact are those that are having the greatest demand. Calendar in hand, the presentation of the Fiat B-Suv 2022 is expected by the end of the year with the start of sales in the first months of the following year. So let’s go deeper

The new spearhead on the market is the new Fiat B-Suv 2022

Why choose the new Fiat B-Suv 2022 as the next model

The ideas of the Stellantis group are therefore clear: to create a preferential lane for B-Suv models with Fiat destined to obtain a market share in Italy. Of course, there are many details to discover about what will be the brand’s new spearhead, but a Fiat B-Suv 2022 is expected with increased dimensions compared to the models produced so far and with greater ground clearance.

It will therefore be a multi-purpose vehicle with both a familiar and rural character but without giving up (albeit to a slight extent) some typical off-road properties. Fiat B-Suv 2022 could have a length of 4.25 meters with three or four-cylinder engines with a displacement of two liters. However, the wide range of SUV models means that the boundary between B-SUV and C-SUV is not always easy to define.

There are several reasons why the new Fiat B-Suv 2022 it is particularly anticipated as the next model. The main reasons are the robust image, the increased safety behind the wheel, the sporty and youthful character of this type of vehicle, its compact size, habitability and its benefits, its technology, its features, the possibility of customization, the combination of colors and the usually attractive price for Fiat-branded vehicles.

The brand that started the development of the SUV segment was Toyota with its R4V4. At the time, no one could foresee the overwhelming success of this type of vehicle. In the 90s, those who decided to buy an SUV were for the image, for easier handling and for its practical dimensions. The funny thing is that if it were to be classified today, the Toyota R4V4 would belong to the B-Suv segment.

In other words, it is the market segment in which the more urban and smaller SUVs are found. Furthermore, against all initial forecasts, the B-Suvs have currently accelerated sales and is one of the segments that incorporates the most novelties. In fact, it has become the favorite vehicle of the youngest. Will the new Fiat B-Suv 2022 be the same?