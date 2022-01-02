Business

Fiat Campagnola, the legendary Italian jeep is about to return: the similarity is striking

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman52 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

From 1951 to 1987 in production, Fiat Campagnola accompanied many generations. Now he could come back.

From 1951 to 1987 in production, Fiat Campagnola has accompanied many generations of Italians, starting with the competition held to replace the jeep allies who were now old-fashioned. Right from the start, this car was able to obtain great approval, so as to have some evolutions During the years.

new country fiat
Fiat Campagnola (it.wikipedia.org)

This up to 1969, when the last one was obtained update of the car, with the arrival of the C Diesel (1102C). It is clear that the Fiat Campagnola was mainly used for military and civil services, in fact, to help people in need.

To date, there hasn’t been any wish by the parent company of a return of this now legendary car, but in today’s market so varied that it accommodates many types of cars, the Campagnola would suit us perfectly. Here is a contemporary version of it made with a render.

You might be interested >>> Fiat Cinquecento, you’ve never seen one like this | Few horses but don’t underestimate it

Render of the Fiat Campagnola

The render of the Fiat Campagnola it was made by the architect and designer Tommaso D’amico, and was shown on both youtube and instagram. Seeing digital creation right from the start, the similarity with Jeep Wrangler, but not only.

You might be interested >>> The only one in the world of the Fiat Panda for sale in Italy | So you’ve never seen it – PHOTOS

In fact, there is also something of the Suzuki Jimny, one of the best of its kind out there today. It is also one of the few in circulation of that type, and for this the Fiat Campagnola could easily carve out a space.

Then it is clear that the Turin house is currently working on something else, and in general Stellantis look to other. Indeed, one of the giant automotive groups is ready to relaunch Launch and to find a new way with Alfa and Maserati, while Fiat is destined more for city cars.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman52 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tim: Colao, let’s follow each other, we care about network security – Economy

November 26, 2021

here is the focus of the president Diego Della Valle

November 12, 2021

Brainard for Post-Powell, Fed vs. Meme Stocks, and Evergrande By Investing.com

November 9, 2021

Vaccines, Italy exceeds 100 million doses administered. The Pfizer shortage is worrying, Figliuolo: “Another 2 million doses will arrive”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button