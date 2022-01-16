Fiat Centoventi will give rise to a family of cars

During an interview with AutoExpress, Fiat’s number one, Oliver Francois, stated that the main Italian carmaker intends to launch a family of cars on the market in the coming years that will be based on the concept car Fiat Centoventi shown at 2019 Geneva auto show.

This family of cars, which will have the task of making electrification accessible to all at affordable prices, will be opposed to the family of 500. The latter, on the other hand, will remain within the Fiat range the more fashionable and more focused on style.

Francois confirms a family of vehicles based on Fiat Centoventi with historical names of the Italian house

As for this family of cars on the basis of Fiat Centoventi, for sure there will be a supermini and a compact SUV. One of these models may repurpose the name of Fiat Panda which therefore will say goodbye to segment A as anticipated last year by Francois himself. As for the other cars in this new family, Francois said other names will be used.

At the moment there are two paths that Fiat could take. The first is to adopt completely new names, while the second is to focus on names that are part of the history of Fiat such as Point and One.

Of the two options, Francois says the second seems to prevail at the moment. This would also happen to satisfy Fiat customers who are clamoring for the return of some historic names of the brand. For example, the supermini could actually be called Punto even if the style would be the one seen with the Fiat Centoventi concept.

While the models of the 500 range, including the renewed 500X they will have higher prices and will focus on style, those that will derive from the Centoventi will be cars with very cheap prices that will focus more on substance than on appearance.

Furthermore it was also anticipated that the future B-SUV that Fiat will produce in Poland from the spring of next year, could be revealed in preview by the end of 2022. On the future plan relating to the Italian house, we will have greater certainty next March 1 when Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares it should finally reveal its group’s intentions for its brands over the next few years. At that point we will know how many and which models will arrive and how long we will have to wait to see their debut on the market.

You might be interested in: Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia: here are all the cars that will be announced on March 1 by the three Italian car manufacturers