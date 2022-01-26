Fiat: economical electric cars for the future

The next 1st March we will know the new plan of Fiat. For the moment we can say that according to what emerged from the latest statements by the number one of the main Italian company, the CEO Oliver Francois, Fiat will focus on economical electric cars. The goal of the Italian brand of Stellantis will be to “democratize” electric mobility which for the moment remains expensive and therefore only available to a few.

Economical electric cars will be the new strength of the Fiat range

With the future Fiat Panda family instead things are bound to change. In fact, these cars that will be placed in segments B and C of the market and which will probably be 3 or 4 will be characterized by the fact of being electric cars with a really high quality / price ratio. They will also start with prices that are truly accessible to everyone.

Some of these models should also be particularly suitable for export to other continents. Recall that in the past few weeks the number one of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares had said that Fiat’s future cars were truly fantastic and that the brand would remain in the USE as some of these future models were perfect for doing well in that market.

Probable reference to the C-segment models that should be announced next March 1st. We also remind you that these economical electric cars of the family of Fiat Panda they will be inspired in design by the concept One hundred and twenty and in fact they will have a square design.

These cars will obviously come with different engine powers and different levels of autonomy based on the size of the battery. As for the names, it is likely that names that are part of the past of Fiat like Punto and Uno. These will be cars that will range from 370cm to 430cm in length. It is very likely that there are several among them SUV and Crossover.

