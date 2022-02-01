Fiat Lingotto, the famous Turin plant becomes a model

Fans of Fiat and model making, from Slot Mods Raceways the creation made to measure for you arrives. It’s about a construction that faithfully reproduces the Turin Lingotto in 1:32 scale , what was once the car manufacturer’s plant. The project engaged the famous team for miniature tracks and constructions for almost two years : commissioned by a customer (who we are sure is a great Fiat enthusiast), it represents the symbol of the Italian industry of the 20th century.

A reproduction that occupies a room

Officially inaugurated in 1923, the Lingotto was for a long time the largest establishment in Europe and had five plants. The car manufacturing facilities were located at the highest levels and, once the cars were completed, they were transferred to the roof where a real track was even built to test the cars. An incredible building, known and admired all over the world. And then a question arises: to faithfully reproduce such a complex structure, what size is the model? Not really small: it measures in fact 4.5 meters in length, 1.8 in width and 1.2 in height. A real collector’s item for those who have space to sell.

Going to look inside the Ingot of Slot Mods Raceways you can notice an infinite series of details: from cars (including the iconic Fiat 500) to employees at work, passing by the track on the roof, where the “toy cars” whiz by.

