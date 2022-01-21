Fiat Mobi 2022: features, design, engines, range

Fiat Mobi is one of the most popular cars of the leading Italian car manufacturer in Latin America. The city car is often in the top ten in the ranking of car sales in Brazil. About this model which due to its characteristics can be compared to ours Fiat Panda, we report important news. With Model Year 2022, the Fiat car has been updated in a rather important way.

Here are all the news relating to the Fiat Mobi Model Year 2022

This update that the Stellantis group has introduced has ended up making the Fiat Mobi 2022 even more efficient and with a better value for money than the car sold in that continent until 2021. The most important change is certainly the one concerning the engine. Firefly 1.0 Flex naturally aspirated 75 HP. This engine has in fact undergone some changes and is now consuming 7.9 per cent less than before. Now on the motorway the car can travel up to 15 km with one liter.

Another very important news for the Fiat Mobi 2022 is the presence of the so-called Tpms tire pressure control system. This keeping the tire pressure constant helps to make the car more efficient and consumes less. This improvement derived from these innovations that have been included in this update allows the Fiat car to go along more than 700 km on a single tank of fuel.

Apart from the greater efficiency, we would like to point out that the new Fiat Mobi 2022 now has air conditioning and ABS as standard, while the optional features include the UConnect infotainment system with 7-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In short, thanks to these improvements, the Fiat car seems to have all the credentials to do well in 2022 and make its contribution to the growth of the main car manufacturer in Brazil and more generally throughout the world. South America.