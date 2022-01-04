Fiat Multipla electric, already sold in China – Auto World

There Fiat Multipla it is a model that divides. There are those who appreciate it and those who consider it an ugly and not very functional car. Yet there are many motorists who have chosen it precisely for its comfort and space characteristics. Its success on the Italian market is well known but perhaps not everyone knows that a version of the Fiat Multipla was sold in China before the model went out of production in Italy, with a local brand that then bought the lines in 2010. Yes it is about Zotye which in China debuted the M300 Laguye. Beyond the badge on the nose and on the tailgate, where the “Z” that replaces the Fiat logo stands out, the Asian Multipla is in all respects the same as the model that was on sale in Europe.

Initially, the Chinese Fiat Multipla was called Multiplan but it was later renamed M300 Langyue. Zotye is a car manufacturer widely known for copying several European models, including the Porsche Macan and the Range Rover. In this case, however, no plagiarism but a legitimate rebadging after an agreement between the Chinese car manufacturer and Fiat. Beginning in late 2010 and after the car was discontinued in Europe, Zotye bought the production line from Fiat and began manufacturing it in China. The use of locally sourced parts has significantly reduced its price initially set at 69,800 yen, the equivalent of about $ 10,500 in 2010 exchange rates. Under the hood, was the original Fiat 1.6-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produced 103 hp and 145 Nm of torque, coupled with front-wheel drive and to the five-speed manual gearbox. The extravagant interior of the Zotye Multiplan / M300 Languye had five or six seats, with a futuristic dashboard for the times. Even with a compact length of 4,080 mm, the load space was 430 liters.

Next to the endothermic version it was also marketed the Zotye M300EV, or simply E300 a full electric version powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 80hp and a respectable 250Nm torque. The 80V / 60Ah battery pack with a capacity of 35.2kW allowed an electric range of 160-200 km according to the NEDC cycle. The out-of-the-box design of the Chinese Multipla also ended up reflecting on the commercial results of the M300 Languye which in China only achieved a total of 25,036 units sold between 2010 and 2013. In 2021, the Zotye went bankrupt, leading the car manufacturer to liquidate assets to repay part of its debts and put an end to the dream of the extravagant minivan reborn in the Asian country. Who knows if this experiment will not be an inspiration for Fiat’s future projects in terms of electrification.