Fiat Multipla, new life in China: it becomes electric

We all know the Fiat Multipla, it is the well-known minivan that was produced by the Italian car manufacturer, in the Mirafiori and Arese plants, from 1998 to 2010, 12 years of success-unsuccessful. It is one of the Fiat cars among the least loved, due to its not very attractive design.

The first series was the least appreciated, due to its design and exterior appearance, it is one of the most hated cars by Italians, some even consider it the ugliest car never produced by the Turin-based company, but many love it for its uniqueness. After these premises, however, we can say that over the years we have talked about it on different occasions, some even bizarre, such as that of the Multipla transformed into a sort of 1,000 horsepower supercar.

And today we return to talk about her, the car loved and hated for its particular design, but also for its unique characteristics, which moreover have allowed it to be reborn, not in Italy or even in the Old Continent. The Fiat Multipla is in fact living its second life in China. Didn’t you know? Let’s see the details.

The Chinese Fiat Multipla, also in an electric version

The Fiat Multipla we are talking about was produced and sold in China by Zoyte, always features its distinctive unique design, as famous as it is little appreciated, and the six-seater cabin. The car, which was first launched on the market in 1998 (and in production until 2010, as we have already seen) still does not cease to amaze us after all these years since its debut. And it continues to be talked about: it has retained its unusual six-seater two-row layout, the distinctive dashboard and the iconic dual headlight design in China as well. But in China it has also become electric.

The restyling of the Fiat Multipla

From the first version, the most hated, the Fiat Multipla was then updated in 2004, and offered on the market with a more captivating design, with the addition of the Fiat Idea headlights. Thanks to these small tricks the car managed to ‘stay alive’ until 2010. The model we are talking about today, the Chinese one, is not very famous here. It was first presented by Zoyte Auto in 2008, so years have passed. Its initial name was Multiplan, which was later changed to M300 Langyue. The Asian carmaker and Fiat struck an agreement at the time that clearly allowed the car to be produced in China.

What happened in 2010

When Fiat decided to say goodbye to the Fiat Multipla forever, in 2010, the last year of production, the Chinese company Zoyte bought the production line of the Turin brand, and thus the production of the Fiat Multipla in China began, at a much lower price (given that the components and raw materials are all locally sourced).

The car was offered with the original 1.6-liter Fiat petrol engine (102 HP and 145 Nm of torque). But the Chinese absolute novelty was the 100% electric version, available only and exclusively in China. Its name is Zotye M300EV, the Chinese zero-emission Fiat Multipla it had a front electric motor capable of delivering 80 hp and 250 Nm of torque.