Fiat: mysterious crossover spotted on European roads [Foto spia]

Fiat would be working on a new compact crossoverjudging by a mysterious fully disguised prototype spotted in Sweden while carrying out a series of tests in the snow.

Although the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, it looks a lot like the new Opel Mokka and it seems to share the optical groups as well. However, photographers argue that this prototype actually anticipates a new Fiat on the way.

Fiat: a new crossover based on Opel Mokka has been spotted in Sweden

Taking the Mokka into consideration, the base of this forklift could be the CMP platform also used for other Stellantis models, including Peugeot 2008 and DS 3 Crossback. Previously, the Turin-based carmaker said it will launch a new model of segment B and this will become the first vehicle of the brand to be based on a common platform (Common Platform – CMP).

For the moment we do not know if the mysterious Fiat car will be proposed or not with hybrid engines. Some believe that it may be the new generation of the Punto transformed into a crossover while from Brazil we are talking about the European version of the Fiat Uno which recently came out of the great South American country. For the moment it is too early to put forward any hypotheses.

In Italy, the new Opel Mokka model year 2022 is available in four trim levels called Edition, Elegance, GS Line And Ultimate. It starts at 21,980 euros for the Edition version with a 1.2-liter 100 bhp PureTech turbo petrol engine and 6-speed annual gearbox up to 39,980 euros for the Ultimate variant equipped with a 100% electric engine. Indeed, the new generation of the crossover is also offered in a fully electric version under the name of Opel Mokka-e.

In addition to the zero-emission engine, it is possible to opt for the 100 and 130 hp PureTech petrol and the 110 hp 1.5-liter BlueHDi 110 diesel. Only the 130hp PureTech 1.2 S&S can be paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission while the other three options are available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

L’Opel Mokka-e it comes with a 50 kWh battery made up of 216 cells, capable of ensuring up to 322 km of autonomy with a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Charging takes place in just 30 minutes up to 80% using a public fast charging station up to 100 kW or in 5 hours and 15 minutes using an 11 kW three-phase AC or 7 hours and 30 minutes with a 7-phase single-phase , 4 kW.

The electric motor with 136 HP (100 kW) of power and 260 Nm of maximum torque allows the full electric crossover to reach a maximum speed of 150 km / h and to take 9.1 seconds in the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h.

