Fiat news 2023: will the new suv be called Uno? Photos and info

The only certainty there is today is that Fiat it will return to segment B in 2023. A strategic segment that the Turin-based company has sadly abandoned for some years now with the farewell to the Punto.

The decision to return to this sector is dictated by the market strategies of today’s generalist brands. In fact, no other brand does not present models in this segment to date. So, with the birth of Stellantis, it was decided to forcefully return to this market segment.

In 2023 the first new model will arrive which, to make a breakthrough in sales, will be an SUV. This type of vehicle, in fact, is currently enjoying the greatest consensus. The cover image of the possible upcoming car was taken from the Youtube video posted on the channel Matteo Volpe. Below is the link to the movie:

The name of the new Fiat crossover has not yet been chosen. The most plausible hypotheses are those of Fiat Uno (55% chance in our opinion), Fiat Punto (35%) or Fiat 500 5p (10%). Dusting off the Fiat Uno name would allow the brand to recall a legendary model of the past and keep the Punto name in its pocket for another more traditional B-segment model. The new Punto would appear in fact as a traditional compact.

The crossover of the Turin brand will be designed on the CMP platform. The car will be built in Poland with a consequent reduction in the list price, given the lower cost of labor in that country.

The car will be equipped with a gas 1.2-liter PureTech, with probable micro-hybrid technology and powers from about 85 to 130 hp. We will also have a version electric 136 HP with a 50-55 kWh battery pack and an autonomy that could reach 400 km.

The price of the new Fiat crossover could start from a very attractive figure, equal to around € 18-18,500. Even the electric variant could attack from a competitive figure compared to the opponents and equal to about 26-27 thousand euros. These values ​​would make the car particularly attractive to conquer a good slice of the economic end market. Sales from the second half of 2023. We will keep you updated.