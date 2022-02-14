Fiat Panda 2022-2023 in 2 different versions, innovative suv and redesigned city car

That great expectations for the Fiat Panda. It may be because of its long history or because of an uninterrupted success, but whenever the creation of a new version of the Panda is involved, curiosity is always very high. And it is even more so with the next version, also due to the profound update that is being rumored.

In perfect line with the recent trends, here is the new one Fiat Panda it should not position itself on the market exclusively as a city car, but could also take the form of an SUV. Or rather, a crossover. After all, if we think of the very latest generations of Fiat Panda, we notice a clear departure from previous productions. So let’s see better:

Double version for the new Fiat Panda 2022-2023

The new Panda between suv and redesigned city car

On closer inspection there is a precedent not to be overlooked that had already revealed to us what they were intentions of Fiat with respect to the new Panda and it is that of the Fiat Centoventi. It was a concept based on flexibility and customization or with a marked modularity organized in contrasting and interchangeable components.

Imagined in one livery and customizableand among four roofs, four bumpers, four wheel covers and four external films, the availability of 120 accessories is the clearest sign of the underlying philosophy that inspired its creation. However, the distinctive feature remained essentiality: few frills for a car destined for the general public.

When, interviewed by Auto Express, the ceo Olivier Francois reports his intentions to propose one affordable electrification, the bond strengthens. Although the technical and price details were not disclosed, Fiat Concept Centoventi had been proposed as one of the electric cars with the best relationship between quality and price and able to ensure a range of about 500 kilometers with a full tank of energy by adding battery modules to the basic 100 kilometer one.

Till today Fiat Panda it is also available in a mild hybrid version – as well as with just an internal combustion engine – but not electric. The new Fiat Panda 2022-2023 could add this novelty together with the double proposal between an innovative SUV and a redesigned city car.

One will be in line with what has been proposed so far, another will be a four-meter crossover style built on the CMP platform and on the electric e-CMP platform.

All that remains is to wait for the end of this 2022 and the beginning of 2023 to know the details of the new one Fiat Panda between suv and redesigned city car. With two indiscretions to underline. According to Francois it would be premature to talk about dimensions and segments.

The most important aspect is that at first glance, even without a badge or branding – he points out -, the new Panda will come recognized as a Fiat. After that, the adoption of a new name, or drawing inspiration from some legend, cannot be ruled out. I am more oriented towards the second option, because – he still points out – there are models that will make many customers happy.