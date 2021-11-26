Fiat Panda 2022, check the first image – Auto World

The recent restyling made to Fiat Panda it has certainly not clipped the wings of the renewal ambitions of the small car of the Turin brand. By the end of next year, in fact, a new version of the Fiat Panda with further innovations should be introduced, and this version of the successful city car of the Fiat brand could have been mistakenly already partially revealed. An advertising campaign by the Mirafiori Outlet, the Stellantis group’s dealer network specializing in second-hand cars now joined to the Spoticar network, would in fact have mistakenly issued an image that would reveal the next Fiat Panda.

The Fiat Panda captured by the image of Quattroruote differs from the current generation of the current Turin by some aesthetic details: think for example of the adoption of the Fiat lettering in the grille instead of the current shield, or of the different design of the wheel trims, or of the design of the headlight located inside the optical groups.

Three small but important innovations, which suggest that it could be the new Fiat Panda. And certainly the updates will not be limited to what can be identified from the image: even the rear part of the Panda will almost certainly be subject to some aesthetic changes, while the cockpit will also be renewed from a digital point of view and infotainment, obviously as well as stylistic. Will it really be the next Fiat Panda? Only time will be able to answer this question.