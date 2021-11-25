Fiat Panda 2022: restyling, images, previews, features, preview

Look at the logo. By observing the image it is possible to notice several elements that differentiate the model depicted by the current Panda (we have highlighted them with red circles). What is striking is, first of all, the adoption of the Fiat lettering in the grille instead of the current shield (a solution already adopted by many other models of Turin, such as the New 500, the Guy andUlysse), as well as several cars offered only on the South American market. The design of the wheel covers, on the other hand, takes up the stylistic features of the Centoventi, the concept from which the new electric city car of the Lingotto should be born. Inside the light clusters you can also see a headlight design reminiscent of that of the 500 family cars, an unusual detail that casts some doubts on the reliability of this image (which, we repeat, comes from an official Stellantis channel) . The plastic elements on the wheel arches are the same already seen on the various City Life, Cross, Sport and Wild versions: in this image, however, you can see a different connecting element on the lower part of the bumper. The rear area and the cockpit are not visible, but it is probable that new features will also be expected in these areas: on the one hand, a small touch-up to the style; on the other, probably, a further update of the infotainment, already today compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Is it really her? But are we really in front of the first image of the Panda 2022? Maybe yes. The details are too many to think of a graphic montage that has gone wrong: fantasizing, we could hypothesize that in creating this advertising campaign images were used that have not yet been made public. The new Fiat badges are not in fact available on the Panda configurator, as well as the 500-style headlights and that specific bumper, which has not found space on the production models presented to date. Maquette ever made? Publishing error? Or preview of the new Panda? Only in Turin can they know …