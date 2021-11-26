Fiat Panda 2022, the model year anticipated on Facebook?

It passed for a few hours, before being removed, from the Facebook page of the Mirafiori Outlet, an image of what could be – the conditional is more than ever a must – the Fiat Panda 2022 . A model year, perhaps, the one alongside the 500L in the promotional post of the Spoticar services?

Fiat Panda Hybrid and Fiat 500 Hybrid adopt the 12 volt starter-generator, belt element, capable of supporting the 1.0 FireFly engine in acceleration and activate start and stop from 30 km / h. Open orders, prices from 10,900 euros in promotion: the Hybrid Launch Edition available for both city cars

The news

Assuming that the widespread image is actually that of the Panda 2022, what will change on the model year? The most prominent element is certainly theadoption of a new logo to replace the Fiat symbol on a red background currently on the Panda.

The Fiat lettering has already been adopted on the renewed Tipo range and would be extended to the Panda. It is not the only “unpublished” detail. Also the headlights seem to propose something different in the main headlamp. The trilobe shapes vaguely recall the style adopted on the 500 Hybrid.

Several also arise wheel covers, with a stylized design of 5 spokes in turn inspired by the Fiat Centoventi concept. Another detail that seems to get noticed is the presence of LED position lights. Can they be considered clues of what will soon be revealed by Fiat? We will find out in the months to come.