Fiat Panda 4×4 M-Sport, the “Pandino” transformed into an R5 rally car

The British tuner who has been involved in WRC for many years with Ford has created a unique piece using the bodywork of a first generation Fiat Panda 4×4 combined with the chassis of a Ford Fiesta R5. The result? A racing car that mounts a 295 hp engine

The desire of a collector passionate about racing, a first generation Fiat Panda transformed into a modern rally vehicle, created by the British M-Sport, creator of the exploits and preparation of the cars that Ford fielded in the WRC World Championship. Thus was born the first M-Sport all-wheel drive rally Fiat Panda obtained from the mechanical base of a Ford Fiesta R5 “coated” with the angular and unmistakable body of a “Pandino”, extensively revised to achieve the final result.

FIAT PANDA 4X4 M-SPORT: THE GENESIS

The project renamed “Pandamonium”, to underline the audacity and contents of the Fiat Panda rally made from the body of the first generation Italian 4×4 – produced since 1983 -, mixes originality, passion for off-road competitions, technical expertise and a full-bodied dose of healthy nostalgia. The soul of this car is the chassis of a Ford Fiesta R5 (which M-Sport has made in a few hundred examples for national and international competitions) which has been embellished by adapting the bodywork of a “Pandino”. A complicated undertaking, but certainly not impossible for the British preparer’s specialists.

FIAT PANDA 4X4 M-SPORT: THE CHANGES

The Fiat Panda rally produced by M-Sport (the company founded in 1979 by Malcom Wilson, a former driver) in a single model shows evident changes to the exterior, starting with the wheel arches widened by 36 centimeters, an intervention necessary to adapt the chassis of the Fiesta R5 to the body of the Italian subcompact produced since the 1980s. The front bumper and rear extractor are also new (the circular exhaust terminal stands out in the center), while inside the passenger compartment, stripped of all superfluous elements, all the safety measures required by a modern rally car have been adopted. , starting with the safety cell. Furthermore, the Fiat Panda M-Sport has been equipped with a system of shock absorbers that can be adjusted in three positions, to adapt to use on asphalt and dirt roads.

FIAT PANDA 4X4 M-SPORT: THE MECHANICS

Under the hood, M-Sport’s Fiat Panda is equipped with a 1.6-liter engine capable of delivering around 295 Hp with a maximum torque of 450 Nm, combined with the five-speed sequential transmission and four-wheel drive. The Shakedown? M-Sport talked about the first kilometers of the new Panda R5 through some videos that describe its “baptism” on the asphalt of a track: the car sprints from 0 to 60 mph (96 km / h) in 2.9 seconds. The features include the Launch Control mode, essential for launched starts that optimize traction, and the digital dashboard, a touch of modernity housed inside the dashboard, which remains identical to the original.

