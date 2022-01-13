Fiat Panda and Tipo Red arriving at the dealership: here are the prices of the special series

The Turin-based company enriches the range of models designed in partnership with the Red organization, founded by Bono and active in the fight against pandemics. Panda (Red) starts at € 17,950 and will be in dealerships from the end of January 2022; in February Tipo (Red), sedan and station wagon, from 25,450 euros

Cars united by aesthetic characteristics and dedicated contents, the Fiat models of the special series (Red), which sanction the collaboration between the Turin company and the organization active in the fight against pandemics, founded by Bono Vox and Bobby Shiver. A range that is enriched with the new Fiat Panda and Fiat Tipo (Red), the special set-up on sale in Italian dealerships respectively from the end of January and February 2022. The selling prices? The price lists start at 17,950 euros for the Panda with a mild hybrid one-liter engine, and from 25,450 euros for the Fiat Tipo with five-door sedan body and petrol engine.

FIAT PANDA AND TIPO RED: THE CHARACTERISTICS – The new Fiat Panda and Tipo (Red) models complete the range of the Turin-based manufacturer designed in collaboration with the organization that has been involved in the fight against pandemics for 15 years. After the 500 Red, which was presented in September 2021, and the 500X crossover, here are two new models in the specific set-up. Also on Fiat Panda and Tipo the special series (Red) is characterized by a cabin filter of the air conditioning system treated with a biocide substance with a highly effective action against bacteria – more than 99.9% at the time of treatment – which in fact, it makes the air inside the cars cleaner, preventing the re-aerosolization of the same inside the passenger compartment. Furthermore, with the same objective, both the steering wheel and the seats of the cars are treated with a biocide substance which guarantees the same efficacy.

FIAT PANDA (RED): FROM JANUARY 2022, THE PRICES – As it is not a limited edition, the Fiat Panda (Red) special series does not provide for a numerical limitation and will be available in dealerships from the end of January 2022. The new Panda (Red) is developed starting from the City Cross trim level which includes, among the main features, the longitudinal bars, the 15-inch wheels, the fog lights and the daytime running lights and LEDs and, inside the passenger compartment, the radio with a 7 ‘”touch screen. The exteriors are also recognized by the caps red rear-view mirrors and the dedicated badge. Fiat Panda (Red) is available with the 1.0 FireFly mild hybrid petrol engine, the three-cylinder unit capable of delivering a maximum power of 70 Hp, combined with six-speed manual drive and equipped with start & stop system The list price is 17,950 euros (the same price as the top-of-the-range set-up, Cross), or 3,200 euros more than the entry-level set-up of the same model.

FIAT TIPO RED: PRICES FROM FEBRUARY 2022 – The new Fiat Tipo (Red) is expected in Italian dealerships from February 2022, the special series available both on the five-door Tipo sedan version and on the Cross Station Wagon, a new body variant, which will enrich the model range from 2022. Among the features that make Tipo (Red) recognizable are the dedicated badge and the optional Rosso Passione color scheme with matching mirrors. The Fiat Tipo (Red) sedan is available with a 1-liter petrol engine with a maximum power of 100 Hp, combined with a five-speed manual gearbox, with a list price of 25,450 euros; alternatively Tipo (Red), choosing the 130 HP 1.6 Mjt turbodiesel engine and six-speed manual gearbox, has a list price of 28,950 euros. While the Fiat Tipo (Red) Station Wagon, with the aforementioned engines, has a list price of 26,950 and 30,450 euros respectively.

