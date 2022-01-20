Fiat Panda, the moment of the electric is approaching? Here’s how it could be

The Stellantis Group has just turned one. In these first 12 months since the merger between FCA and PSA, a lot of work has been done to reorganize the brands and to prepare the strategy for the future which will be closely linked to the electrification of the range of cars. On the battery car front, Fiat has achieved good success thanks to the new electric 500 which was the best-selling electric in Italy in 2021.

Speaking with Auto Express, the new CEO of Fiat Oliver Francois defined the company as a “sleeping giant“and that the time has come to” wake him up “.

A sleeping giant? I like it, that’s exactly my point of view. We haven’t even begun to awaken the giant.

Fiat’s number one focuses on a strategy that includes what he defines as “an obsession with synergies between brands“. The Italian manufacturer, therefore, will aim to make the most of industrial synergies with the other brands of the Stellantis Group. Over time, Francois himself had also referred several times to a car with a lower price than the 500 electric and which would have focused on simplicity.

A clear reference to the future Panda which will also be electric and which could be shown, according to some rumors, as early as 2022. A model that will be based on the Centoventi Concept that we have talked about several times in the past. But how could the future electric Panda be?

We tried to imagine its shapes starting from the Concept. The result is in the render that you can see. The concept car was presented as an extremely simple, customizable car with modular batteries. Simplicity will probably remain one of the car’s characterizing elements also to reduce costs. Given what the CEO said, Fiat will probably exploit the synergies of the Stellantis Group to be able to achieve it. It can be thought that the Italian brand could adopt the same platform on which many electric units of the former PSA Group rest. Platform that would also allow you to propose the future Panda with internal combustion engines since in the past there were rumors of the possibility that the new model could also be offered with traditional units.